Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal has ordered drone survey of all mills of National Textiles Corporation. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal has ordered drone survey and mapping of all mills of National Textiles Corporation to prevent encroachment.

The decision is also aimed at ensuring land usage for the growth of the textiles sector.

Goyal, who is also Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution, was appointed leader of House in Rajya Sabha last week after Thawarchand Gehlot resigned as a member following his appointment as Governor.

He held consultations with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Friday ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 19, government officials said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)