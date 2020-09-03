New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research is planning to promote, process and do the business of the famous Ladakh fruit 'Leh berry', an official statement said.

He said this while discussing a wide range of development-related issues of Ladakh region with Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur.

The meeting comes at a time when India and China are engaged in a border row in Eastern Ladakh.

Singh, the minister of state for personnel, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded highest priority to Ladakh and other peripheral regions.

He said it was for the first time under the Modi government that Ladakh had been granted a university and a medical and an engineering college.

“Jitendra Singh also informed the lieutenant governor that the Director-General of CSIR (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research) DShekhar Mande will soon meet Mathur and brief him about an exclusive plan to promote, process and do the business of the famous Ladakh fruit product called 'Ladakh berry' (Leh berry)," the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Mathur updated Singh on the preparation of the policy and action plan for “carbon neutral” Ladakh as announced by the prime minister, it said.

He informed the minister that the union territory administration is earnestly working on a comprehensive plan which would be ready to be placed before higher authorities.

Mathur also gave an update about an inclusive action plan titled “Ladakh Vision 2050”.

The lieutenant governor referred to a Rs 50 crore special development package for Ladakh and said this was for the first time that any central government had been so liberal in funding various projects for the region.

He said this will be the first of its kind roadmap devoted exclusively to the Ladakh region, the statement said.

Mathur thanked Singh for his continuous support and his day to day coordination in taking up various Ladakh-related matters with different ministries at the Centre, it said.

