Bhopal, September 3: A 70-year-old man married with a 55-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashoknagar district recently, after falling in love at a hospital. The man, identified as Umrao Singh, tied the knot with Gudbuddi.

According to a report, published in the Patrika, the senior citizens fell in love while they were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ashoknagar district. Their beds were next to each other. Muslim Man in Ahmednagar Gets Two Daughters of His 'Rakhi Sister' Married as Per Hindu Rituals, Wins Hearts on Internet.

The report further claims that the senior citizens talked with each other for three days and feel in love. After getting discharged, Umrao Singh took Guddibai to his village in Bhurakhedi and asked consent from his kids and grandkids to marry her.

When Umrao Singh got the consent from the family, the wedding took place in front of the whole village. A huge wedding procession with drums being played and people dancing to their hearts blessed the elderly couple with gifts. It is to be known that Umrao Singh has 4 sons, all of whom are married, and 12 grandchildren.

