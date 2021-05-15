By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Plasma therapy is likely to be dropped from the clinical Covid-19 management protocols, sources said on Saturday.

This comes a day after a meeting of the ICMR-National Task Force for Covid-19, during which its ' ineffectiveness' in a number of cases was discussed.

Sources also said that a final decision on the matter will be taken soon.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is expected to issue an advisory on the matter.

With the cases surging in the country, there has been a spur in the demand for plasma donors, even as experts raise concerns over the efficacy of plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients.

With 3,26,098 new COVID-19 cases and 3,53,299 recoveries, India recorded more recoveries than the fresh infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Saturday.

The cumulative caseload touched 2,43,72,907 including 36,73,802 active cases and 2,04,32,898 total recoveries. After 3,890 deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll due to the disease has gone up to 2,66,207. (ANI)

