Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], July 2 (ANI): A petition has been filed in a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur praying to book Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti following her statement urging the Government of India to resume dialogue with Pakistan.

"The plea seeks a case against Mehbooba Mufti under Sections 323, 504, 109, 110, 111, 120B and 124 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) over her recent remarks. Matter to be heard on July 7," said Advocate Kamlesh on Thursday.

Mehbooba Mufti had recently said that Pakistan should also be involved in talks to resolve the Kashmir issue.

She made the remark ahead of a meeting of Kashmiri leaders with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

PM Modi had on June 24 called the first all-party meeting with leaders from Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

It was the first high-level interaction between the Centre and political leadership mainly from Kashmir since August 5, 2019, when the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and the state was bifurcated into two union territories. (ANI)

