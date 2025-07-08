New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) A plea in the Delhi High Court has sought a court-monitored probe into the July 4 fire incident at a store in Karol Bagh area in the capital which claimed two lives.

The petition, filed by an NGO, Kutumb, alleged negligence on the part of Vishal Mega Mart's management, Delhi Police, fire services, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The plea was filed in an ongoing matter over flooding in Old Rajinder Nagar in July, 2024 in which three students drowned after a drain burst caused flooding in the basement of a UPSC coaching centre.

The application flagged serious lapses in enforcement of safety regulations and has questioned the issuance of licenses and no objection certificates (NOC) to commercial establishments operating in congested areas without adhering to mandatory norms.

The plea also sought court's direction for investigating the conduct of the MCD, fire services and police officials for failing to enforce safety protocols.

The petition also sought directions for assessing if Vishal Mega Mart and nearby commercial units held valid NOCs and finding out those operating illegally.

The plea sought the immediate closure of unlicensed shopping centres, restaurants, coaching institutes and other such entities in Karol Bagh and adjoining areas till filing of the status report.

Two men died in a fire that broke out at Vishal Mega Mart in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area on July 4.

