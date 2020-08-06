New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking a direction for postponement of NEET and JEE Exams, scheduled to be held in September.

Last month, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced that JEE and NEET examinations have been postponed and will now be held in September, keeping in view the safety of students amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Sikkim: Water Level of Rangit River Rises (Watch Video): Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 6, 2020.

The JEE Main examination will be held between September 1 to 6 while JEE advanced exam will take place on September 27. NEET examination will be held on September 13.

On May 7, it was announced that JEE Advanced Exam will be conducted on August 23.Nishank had earlier announced the NEET exam will be held on 26 July while the IIT-JEE (Main) examination will be held on 18, 20, 21, 22, and 23 July. (ANI)

Also Read | Independence Day 2020: Indian Air Force Band Presents Musical Performance in Nagpur, Watch Video.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)