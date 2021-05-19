New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the West Bengal Government to hand over the probe to a Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the apex court, into the "killing of more than 16 perceived BJP workers" in the aftermath of the recently concluded election in the state allegedly by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons.

Lawyer Ghanshyam Upadhayay has filed the petition before the Supreme Court and has also sought directions to the central government to impose President's rule under Article 356 of the Constitution in West Bengal in the wake of post-poll violence in the state.

Upadhayay said in the petition that 16 perceived BJP workers were allegedly killed and their houses were set on fire by TMC goons in the aftermath of the recently concluded election in West Bengal.

He sought directions from the Supreme Court for West Bengal government to disassociate itself and its law enforcing agencies from the investigation of the cases and entrusting the probe to SIT, constituted and be monitored by the apex court.

The plea sought directions for time-bound inquiry by SIT and directions to submit its periodical reports to the court.

The lawyer also sought directions from the court to another respondent, the State Governor, to submit a detailed report with regard to the law and order situation in West Bengal and "the failure of Constitutional machinery in the state".

The petitioner said TMC has won the assembly polls but has completely failed to act in consonance with the Constitution, and "there is a complete failure of constitutional machinery in the state".

The petitioner claimed TMC government had abused its powers towards people who joined its political rivals.

"The state government is allegedly involved in subversion of the Constitution while professing to work under it, creating disunity and disaffection amongst the people and thereby disintegrating the democratic social fabric by the state government," it said. (ANI)

