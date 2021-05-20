New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): A PIL has been filed before the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking direction to the Union Health Ministry, all states, and union territories (UTs), to ensure proper medical treatment and facilities to non-COVID-19 patients.

Lawyer GS Mani, the petitioner, in his PIL said that patients are being made to wait for long for any major and minor medical operations and surgeries during COVID-19 lockdown period.

The plea claimed that non-Covid patients are also struggling to get proper medical treatments due to the COVID-19 situation.

They are also not getting admission, medical treatment, and facilities in both government and private hospitals across the states and UTs due to a heavy rush in COVID wards.

"Many hospitals have stopped their Emergency Ward treatment and postponed major surgeries. Non-COVID patients also need regular treatment," read the PIL.

The petition further claimed that the right to public health is a fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

"The state, under Article 12 of the Constitution, is duty-bound to protect the fundamental right of every citizen, failing in which the Supreme Court of India under Article 32 is duty-bound to enforce it," the plea further added. (ANI)

