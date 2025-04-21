New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking to impose President's rule in the State of West Bengal in the wake of the recent violence following the enactment of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain on Monday mentioned the matter before a bench of Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih.

Also Read | How a New Pope Is Elected? Who Could Be the Next Pope? As Pope Francis Dies, Know All About Papal Succession.

The advocate stated that there was an urgent need for the deployment of paramilitary forces in the region, and immediate action was needed. Thus, he had sought appropriate directions from the top court.

"You want us to issue a writ of mandamus directing the Union government to...As it is, we are facing allegations of encroaching into executive," the bench responded, referring to the recent Supreme Court ruling in connection with the governor's and the President's powers regarding the reserving of Bills passed by the state legislature that has sparked debate.

Also Read | How Much Minimum and Maximum Basic Salary Was Proposed Under 1st Pay Commission?.

The matter has been listed for hearing tomorrow.

Earlier, West Bengal Leader of the Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed that Hindus are under threat in the state and demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the Murshidabad violence, while holding the state police responsible for the incident and calling it a "brutal killing."

Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said, "We are constantly working to keep our culture and religion alive. Hindus are under threat in West Bengal... We want NIA. The state police are fully responsible for this kind of brutal killing. Everyone here wants NIA to come and take up the case."

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar met West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose at Raj Bhavan on Sunday to discuss the violence in Malda and Murshidabad.

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Rahatkar said, "I have told the Governor about the condition of women and children. The situation is very serious, and the West Bengal government should immediately take steps to ensure the safety and security of women in the state. The Governor also said that steps should be taken to ensure the safety of women in the state."

Violence erupted on April 11 in Murshidabad, a Muslim-majority district, during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The protest turned violent, resulting in two deaths, several injuries, and property damage. Thousands of people fled their homes in search of safety. The protest later spread to other districts, including Malda, South 24 Parganas, and Hooghly, where incidents of arson, stone-pelting, and road blockades were reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)