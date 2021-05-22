New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The national capital woke up to a pleasant morning on Saturday, with the minimum temperature settling at 18 degrees Celsius, nine notches below the normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here.

The city received light to moderate rainfall during the last three days due to a western disturbance, and the trend is likely to continue on Saturday, the weatherman said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, recorded 19 mm rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am.

The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road and Ayanagar gauged 22 mm, 22.6 mm and 35 mm rainfall, respectively.

The weather is likely to clear out from Saturday and the maximum temperature is expected to be around 36 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity in the city was 82 per cent at 8.30 am.

Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 16 notches below the normal and the lowest in the month of May since 1951.

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered ‘light', between 15 mm and 64.5 mm is ‘moderate', 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm ‘heavy', and between 115.6 mm and 204.4 is ‘very heavy'. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered ‘extremely heavy' rainfall. PTI

