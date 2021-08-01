New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Sunday morning after rains lashed parts of the city bringing the mercury down, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The national capital recorded 28 mm rainfall in last 24 hours.

The minimum temperature settled at 24.8 degree Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 100 per cent.

Moderate rains are expected later in the day, the weatherman said, adding that the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality was in the 'satisfactory' category on Sunday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 9 am at 82.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

