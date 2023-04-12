New Delhi, April 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that his government's housing scheme for the poor has changed countless lives as he shared a letter written to him by a cook who built her first home using the welfare initiative. N Subbulakshmi works as a cook in the house of C R Kesavan, who recently joined the BJP and shared her letter with Modi in their meeting. The prime minister said that the scheme has been at the forefront of ushering in women's empowerment.

"Today I met C R Kesavan who shared a very touching letter from N Subbulakshmi Ji, who works as a cook in his house. Hailing from Madurai, N Subbulakshmi Ji faced many challenges including financial problems. She successfully applied for a home under the PM Awas Yojana. Bohag Bihu 2023: PM Narendra Modi To Attend Bihu Celebration in Assam on April 14, Inaugurate Several Projects, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"In her letter, N. Subbulakshmi Ji also shared how this home is a first for her and that it also brings respect as well as dignity in her life. She shared photos of her home and conveyed her gratitude and blessings. It is blessings like this which are a source of great strength," the prime minister said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Seeks Additional Humanitarian Aid Including Medical Equipment.

Like her, there are countless people whose lives have been changed due to the 'PM Awas Yojana'. A home has brought a qualitative difference in their lives. This scheme has been at the forefront of ushering women empowerment too, Modi added. Kesavan, the great-grandson of noted freedom fighter and India's last governor-general C Rajagopalachari, joined the BJP last week. He was earlier with the Congress.

