Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 27 (ANI): On Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's Silver Jubilee and the inauguration of over 92,000 indigenous 4G towers across India, including 4,000 in Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted the nation the Swadeshi 4G network during Navratri and Diwali.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the BSNL's Swadeshi 4G network nationwide from Jharsuguda, Odisha. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya joined the event from Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar.

In its Silver Jubilee year, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), reinforcing the Prime Minister's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, inaugurated over 97,500 new 4G sites, including more than 14,000 under the 4G saturation project, said a release from the Gujarat CMO.

Of the 4,000 4G towers established in Gujarat, more than 600 are planned to operate in remote, hilly, and tribal regions, ensuring that even the state's remote areas will benefit from Swadeshi 4G connectivity.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister stated that, inspired by the Prime Minister, the nationwide campaign for "Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and Har Ghar Swadeshi" was launched, leading from the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya to the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25. The launch of the Swadeshi 4G network has further accelerated this initiative.

He said that BSNL's tagline, "Connecting Bharat", perfectly aligns with the Prime Minister's vision. Over the past 11 years, revolutionary strides in road, rail, metro train networks, air networks, infrastructure, and communication networks have transformed the vision of Connecting India into a tangible reality.

Under the Prime Minister's leadership, initiatives such as Make in India, Digital India, and Start-up India have earned India global recognition and pride. The country has transitioned from being an importer to an exporter in numerous sectors, unlocking new dimensions in fields like defence, semiconductors, and electronics.

CM said that India's telecom sector has witnessed a similar 360-degree transformation. There was a time when countries around the world viewed India merely as a telecom market. Today, India has established itself globally as a solution provider and partner in the telecom sector.

He proudly stated that the focus has now shifted from "Made for India" to "Made in India, Made for the World."

He said that the Prime Minister's commitment to bringing digital connectivity to rural, remote, and border areas marks a significant milestone in India's journey toward self-reliance. In Gujarat, the installation of over 4,000 towers will enable more than 11,000 villages to access 4G mobile services.

Under the Prime Minister's leadership, digitisation has made life easier. With increased internet connectivity across the country, digitisation has accelerated, particularly simplifying the daily lives of people in rural areas.

He noted that while mobile phones were once primarily a means of communication, under the leadership of the Prime Minister and with expanded digital connectivity, they have become a vital instrument for development and progress.

With connectivity reaching every village in the country, digital platforms have provided a new direction to e-governance, enabling rural and remote areas to access government services more effectively.

He added that students can now study from home using mobile phones, farmers can digitally survey their crops, goods can be bought and sold through e-markets, and healthcare services are accessible via health cards. Through the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) framework, the poor are now directly receiving their rightful benefits.

CM stated that Gujarat has been benefiting from digital governance under the Prime Minister's leadership for over two and a half decades. Thanks to broadband connectivity, more than 320 services are now available across over 14,000 e-Gram centers.

He said that, under the Prime Minister's leadership, this decade can truly be termed as Techade." Technology has been a key driver as India advances toward becoming the world's third-largest economy.

Chief Minister urged everyone to strengthen and accelerate the Atmanirbhar-Swadeshi movement by utilising technology and products developed and manufactured within India.

Union Minister of Labour, Employment, Youth Affairs, and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, stated that the launch of the Swadeshi 4G network by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a momentous occasion for the country. He also highlighted that today coincides with the celebration of BSNL's 25th anniversary. This initiative, realising the Prime Minister's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, reflects the ethos of indigenisation and stands as a source of national pride.

The Union Minister further stated that under the Prime Minister's leadership, the nation is transforming, steadily advancing, and shaping a New India. He noted that as India progresses toward becoming a developed nation, it is achieving self-reliance across multiple sectors, not just in one. There was a time when India even imported bullets for defence; today, the country is exporting its defence equipment globally.

He further added that earlier, when vaccines were required in the country, research was conducted internationally, and it would take at least five to ten years for them to reach India. However, during the COVID period, on January 16, 2021, just one month after the world's first dose, Indian scientists had completed the research. Moreover, not one but two vaccines developed by Indian companies were administered domestically, sending a strong message to the world.

Union Minister said that digital technology plays a crucial role in advancing the country. Under the Prime Minister's Digital India vision, numerous 4G towers have been established across the nation.

Speaking about India's geographical diversity, the Union Minister said that the country has the Himalayan mountain range stretching over 3,000 kilometers, more than 7,000 kilometers of coastline, and vast deserts in Kutch and Rajasthan. He noted that while it may be snowing in one region, the temperature could reach 50°C in another, and it may be raining elsewhere. Despite such varied climatic conditions, Swadeshi technology in India can prove to be highly effective and useful.

He said that, under Digital India, farmers can check weather forecasts and current crop prices on their mobile phones while standing in their fields. Likewise, for the millions of fishermen venturing into the sea, accurate weather information is crucial. Digital technology guides sea conditions and fishing prospects, enhancing safety and productivity.

He further said that India has numerous forests and tribal areas. Even in remote districts such as Dang in Gujarat, children will be able to pursue their primary and secondary education using digital technology. Thus, digital technology can play a significant role in transforming lives.

BSNL Gujarat's Chief General Manager, Govind Kewlani, welcomed everyone and stated that BSNL, which was established in 2000, is now celebrating its 25th year with its Silver Jubilee. He added that the launch of the Prime Minister's Swadeshi 4G network will mark a milestone in India's telecommunications history. From landline and broadband to mobile services, BSNL has connected every citizen across the country, from cities to villages. This 4G network is not only a symbol of self-reliance but also places India among the five countries in the world with its own domestic 4G telecommunications network, he noted. BSNL Gujarat's ADG, Sandeep Sawarkar, expressed his gratitude.

The program themed "Garv Se Kaho Ye Swadeshi Hai", organised by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, was attended by Gandhinagar Mayor Miraben Patel, ITI Limited CMD Shri Rajesh Rai, Reliance Jio Group President Dhanraj Nathwani, Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikrant Pandey, DST Secretary P. Bharathi, BSNL officials and staff, along with numerous citizens.

Additionally, the Chief Ministers of eight states, including Gujarat, participated in this nationwide program virtually.

In this event, organised by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, officials and office-bearers from villages across nine districts of Gujarat, along with senior BSNL officers and staff, participated in large numbers. (ANI)

