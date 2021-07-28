New Delhi, July 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the kin of the injured. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 18 Killed, Several Injured After Truck Rams Into Parked Bus in Barabanki.

"PM @narendramodi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic accident in Barabanki. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister took the stock of the situation as he spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Deeply saddened by the news of road accident in Barabanki, UP. My condolences to the bereaved families. I have also spoken to CM Yogi ji. Arrangements are being made for proper treatment of all the injured comrades," said PM Modi in a tweet.

"The Prime Minister has spoken to the Chief Minister to know about the road accident in Barabanki. The Prime Minister has expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased. The Chief Minister has also expressed his condolences and directed the DM SP Barabanki to provide the best medical care to the injured and to provide arrangements to take the passengers to their destinations," said Uttar Pradesh Additional Home Secretary (ACS).

Earlier today, Adityanath also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and directed the Barabanki District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police to provide the best medical care to the injured and to provide arrangements to take the passengers to their destinations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed grief over the deaths in the accident. "The road accident in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh is very sad. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this. The local administration is engaged in providing all possible help and treatment to the injured. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured."

At least 18 people died after a truck rammed into a bus near Ram Sanehi Ghat in Barabanki on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

As per Satya Narayan Sabat, Additional Director General (ADG), Lucknow Zone, 19 people injured in the accident have been hospitalised."A truck rammed into a bus near Ram Sanehi Ghat in Barabanki. About 18 casualties were reported with many passengers sustaining injuries. A total of 19 injured have been admitted to the district hospital," he said.

The ADG said that a rescue operation to recover bodies stuck under the bus is underway.

The double-decker bus, en route to Bihar from Haryana, was parked on the side of the road at the time of the accident with passengers inside it."The bus driver had asked passengers to rest while he was repairing the bus. Soon after, a truck collided into the parked bus resulting in many casualties," added Sabat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)