New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended best wishes to Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who is set to undergo a surgery.

In a tweet, Solih said that following the advice from his doctors, he is scheduled to undergo thyroid surgery.

"I will formally notify Speaker of @mvpeoplesmajlis and VP @FaisalNasym will temporarily assume my duties for the duration of my surgery. I look forward to returning to work shortly," he said.

Tagging Solih's tweet, Modi tweeted, "I convey my best wishes to President @ibusolih for a successful surgery and a quick recovery."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)