Jaipur, Dec 26 (PTI) Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday claimed that PM Narendra Modi is visiting Uttar Pradesh frequently as BJP leaders fear that the party may lose next year's Assembly polls there.

The Congress leader said it is only his party that can replace the BJP at the national level as he slammed the BJP-led Union government for failing to check inflation.

Also Read | Delhi To Impose Night Curfew From December 27 From 11 PM to 5 AM Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases.

"Be it petrol, diesel, LPG gas or food items, prices are skyrocketing but the central government has failed to contain inflation. We have tried to provide relief to people in the state but the Centre has no interest in curbing inflation," Pilot told reporters in Tonk, his Assembly constituency.

He said BJP leaders indulge in politics of religion and caste, and the public have realised this.

Also Read | ‘Kashi Film Festival’ to Be Held For the First Time in Varanasi, Will Give New Identity to Uttar Pradesh.

BJP leaders are concerned and fear that the party may lose elections in Uttar Pradesh due to which the prime minister is frequently visiting the poll-bound state, he said.

"It is the Congress Party that can replace the BJP at the national level. The public will stand with the Congress in the Assembly elections in five states," he added.

Responding a question on the demand of regularisation of jobs by contractual employees, he said the state government will do whatever possible in this regard.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)