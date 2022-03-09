New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the BJP's landslide victory in municipal board polls in Assam, saying this shows the people's faith in the party's development agenda.

The BJP secured a runaway victory in the polls by bagging 73 civic bodies out of the total 80, according to the results declared by the Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) on Wednesday.

"Gratitude to the people of Assam for blessing BJP and our allies in the recently concluded municipal elections. This shows their faith in our Party's development agenda," Modi tweeted.

"I applaud our hardworking Karyakartas for their efforts and service among people," he said.

