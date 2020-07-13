Aizawl, Jul 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed their birthday wishes to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on his 76th birthday on Monday.

"Best wishes to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Mr. Zoramthanga on his birthday. One of the senior most and respected leaders in our polity, he has worked extensively for the welfare of Mizoram. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life in service of the people," PM Modi tweeted. In his greetings, the home minister tweeted, "Birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Shri Zoramthanga. May the state of Mizoram continue to scale new heights of growth and development under his leadership. Praying for his long and healthy life." Zoramthanga's birthday coincided with a cabinet meeting during which his colleagues and relatives greeted him with a birthday cake.

"With due permission from the council of ministers, my family surprised me with a very special birthday cake at todays cabinet meeting. The Lord has been so good to me throughout this journey of life. Thank you all for your warm birthday wishes," Zoramthanga tweeted.

Union ministers Arjun Munda, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Nitin Gadkari, Jitendra Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai besides chief ministers of Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh also wished him.

