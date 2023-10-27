Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Friday said that the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana is a prime example of how digital Connection and administrative responsibility can come together on the same platform.

Addressing the National Event on Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) which was held at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai, Smriti Irani said, "The Prime Minister's vision for building an equitable nation for the girl child was reflected through the success of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. In continuance of this vision, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana was framed and implemented. Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana is a prime example of how Digital Connection and emotional and administrative responsibility can come together."

Irani further elaborated on the other initiative of the Ministry that aims at providing safety and security to women.

"733 One Stop Centres (OSCs) have been established to support women in distress. Similarly, the Women Help Line has been integrated with ERSS, Fast Track Courts for speedy disposal of cases and Anti-human trafficking units have been set up. Under Nirbhaya, the integrated Emergency Response Management System is at 983 Railway Stations," she said.

On the occasion, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid tribute to mothers and recognized the crucial role of women in society.

He highlighted initiatives such as women's reservation in Parliament and the Swachh Bharat campaign.

Shinde emphasized women's empowerment as a driver of the country's progress. The government's efforts to support girls' education through the 'Lek Ladki Yojana 2023' were mentioned.

He announced a Women's Empowerment Campaign and the successful implementation of the PM Matru Vandana Yojana. Plans to empower two crore women through self-help groups and promote self-help groups through food sales were noted. CM Shinde reaffirmed the government's dedication to uplifting the common people via various government schemes in Maharashtra.

The primary objective of Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) launched on January 1, 2017 and revised and incorporated as a component of Mission Shakti from 1st April 2022, as PMMVY 2.0 is to provide cash incentive for partial compensation of the wage loss during pregnancy so that women can take adequate rest before and after delivery of the child; and to improve health seeking behaviour amongst the Pregnant Women and Lactating Mothers (PW&LM). (ANI)

