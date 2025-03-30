Gopalganj (Bihar) [India], March 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Congress failed to carry out development work in the last 65 years, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi achieved significant progress in just 10 years.

Speaking at a rally in Gopalganj, Shah highlighted the achievements of the BJP-led government and compared them with the previous rule.

"We (BJP) gave Rs 6,000 every year to 87 lakh farmers... provided tap water to 1 crore 60 lakh houses through Jal Jeevan Mission. We provided health facilities up to Rs 5 lakh to 3 crore 52 lakh people... We have worked to provide gas cylinders to 1 crore 17 lakh women... RJD had destroyed the whole of Bihar... Does Bihar want to go back to the rule of kidnapping, murder, and fear?" he said.

He added that Bihar witnessed development after the NDA government came to power.

"In 2025, elections (Vidhan Sabha) will be conducted in Bihar. Now, Bihar has to decide whether they want to go toward the 'Jungle Raj' of Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi or go toward the path of development of PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar. When the NDA government came to Bihar, it started progressing. PM Modi has done many development works in the last 10 years which Congress was not able to do in the last 65 years...," Shah said.

The Home Minister also slammed former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, calling his 1990-2005 tenure an era of "Jungle Raj" and accusing his government of corruption, particularly citing the fodder scam.

"What did Lalu Yadav's government do in Bihar from 1990 to 2005? Lalu Yadav's government defamed Bihar in the country and the world by doing a fodder scam in the entire state. His government will always be known as 'Jungle Raj' in the history of Bihar," the Home Minister said.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects in Bihar.

He also highlighted the BJP government's efforts in infrastructure development.

"During Nitish Kumar's tenure, roads, electricity, and tap water have reached every village. Today, PM Modi has worked to take Bihar's poor forward by giving them houses, toilets, water, medicines, and ration," he added.

Shah further spoke about the BJP's initiatives in the agricultural sector, particularly through Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), focusing on maize farming and reviving closed industries.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has undertaken numerous efforts to strengthen PACS. We have established a maize processing center and revived it with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore to support maize farmers," he said.

In addition to agriculture, Shah spoke about the BJP's commitment to reviving sugar mills and enhancing production in the pulses and oilseeds sectors. He also highlighted PACS' expansion into new business areas.

"We are putting in full effort to restart closed sugar mills. We have also done extensive work in the pulses and oilseeds sectors. Today, all PACS presidents are present here. PACS are now opening pharmacy stores and petrol pumps as well," he said.

Bihar is set to hold assembly elections later this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)