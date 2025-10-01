New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress locked horns over the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) role in India's freedom struggle and its impact on society.

PM Modi praised the RSS for its contributions to nation-building, describing its shakhas as "sacred spaces of inspiration" that foster individual development and collective spirit. Meanwhile, the Congress accused the RSS of resorting to physical violence when unable to defeat the ideology of India.

Also Read | 'Save Waqf Campaign' Postponed: AIMPLB Postpones Bharat Bandh Against Waqf Amendment Act, to Announce New Dates Soon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), emphasised the enduring role of the shakhas in fostering individual development and collective spirit.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi described the shakha ground as a "sacred space of inspiration," where a swayamsevak begins his journey from "me" to "we," embodying the transition from personal growth to collective responsibility.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Engineering Student Assaulted at Dandiya Event After Revealing His Name in Hyderabad.

He highlighted that this noble process of self-improvement continues to thrive across the nationwide network of RSS shakhas.

FM further elaborated that within the Shakhas, the spirit and courage for national service take root, sacrifice and dedication become natural, the urge for personal credit fades, and swayamsevaks imbibe the values of collective decision-making and teamwork.

Underscoring the significance of the commemorative postage stamp released today, which highlights its deep historical relevance, the Prime Minister recalled the importance of the Republic Day parade on January 26th and emphasised that in 1963, RSS swayamsevaks participated in the parade with great pride, marching in rhythm to patriotic tunes. He remarked that the stamp captures the memory of that historic moment.

"The commemorative postage stamp also reflects the unwavering dedication of RSS swayamsevaks who continue to serve the nation and empower society", underlined PM Modi, extending heartfelt congratulations to the citizens of India on the release of these commemorative coins and postage stamps.

The Prime Minister remarked that just as great rivers nurture human civilisations along their banks, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has similarly nourished and enriched countless lives. Drawing a parallel between a river that blesses the land, villages, and regions it flows through, and the Sangh, which has touched every domain of Indian society and every region of the nation, PM Modi emphasised that this is the result of uninterrupted dedication and a powerful national current.

Drawing a parallel between the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and a river that branches into multiple streams, each nourishing different regions, the Prime Minister remarked that the Sangh's journey mirrors this, with its various affiliated organizations engaging in national service across all facets of life--education, agriculture, social welfare, tribal upliftment, women empowerment, arts and sciences, and the labour sector.

PM Modi highlighted that despite the Sangh's expansion into multiple streams, there has never been division among them. "Each stream, each organisation working in diverse fields, shares a singular purpose and sentiment: Nation First", stressed the Prime Minister.

"Since its inception, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has pursued a grand objective--nation building", said PM Modi, emphasising that to fulfill this purpose, the Sangh chose the path of individual development as the foundation for national development. To consistently advance on this path, the Sangh adopted a disciplined working method: the daily and regular conduct of shakhas.

Apart from this, political leaders and dignitaries across the country have hailed the organisation's contributions, calling its centenary a historic moment in India's journey.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind described the milestone as the "golden age of the Sangh". He said, "...Our nation has developed a lot...This is the golden age of the Sangh...Everyone wants our country to become a 'Viksit Desh'...We are moving forward with the aim to become 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047..."

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also extended his wishes, stating, "I congratulate RSS on completing 100 years. RSS is continuously working in the service of the nation. RSS is the biggest cultural organisation of the nation, and it continues to work for the service of the nation and humanity..."

From Rajasthan, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari called it a matter of pride. She said, "It's a matter of great pride that the RSS is completing 100 years. Not only for the national interest, but also for the service of every kind, the work that RSS workers do, going door to door to care for every person, and doing it in an organised and disciplined manner, teaches us a lot and inspires us..."

In Delhi, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari lauded the RSS for its role in promoting Indian pride and culture. He said, "Every person in India now recognises the work done by RSS to boost India's pride, promote its culture, and make the common man a royal ambassador of India. We salute this journey, and today, when PM Modi released a stamp and a coin to mark the 100 years of RSS, it is a cause for celebration... People like us are very proud that RSS has received this recognition..."

On the demand to award RSS founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar with the Bharat Ratna, Tiwari added, "He is already a Bharat Ratna. If this honour is given to him, then there would be nothing more joyful than this."

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj underlined the importance of the RSS's principles for India's youth. She said, "Tomorrow, when the RSS completes its one hundredth year of existence and enters its 101st year, the youth of India should take to heart the five basic mantras that he (PM Modi) has given and move them forward. RSS puts the nation first. Every youth of India should take inspiration from this..."

The centenary celebrations included the release of a special commemorative stamp and coin by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, in contrast to this, the Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said that the release of a postage stamp and a 100-rupee coin by the Prime Minister to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the RSS is a "grave injury" and "insult to the Constitution" of India, which the RSS has never accepted.

According to the release from the party, the CPI(M) stated that it is highly objectionable for an official coin to replicate the "Bharat Mata" image of a Hindu goddess, which the RSS promotes as a symbol of its sectarian concept of a Hindutva Rashtra.

"The postage stamp showing uniformed RSS volunteers at the 1963 Republic Day parade also falsifies history. This is based on the lie that Nehru invited the RSS to participate in the 1963 Republic Day parade as recognition of its patriotism during the Indo-China war, when it has been shown through evidence that the 1963 Republic Day parade was essentially a huge gathering of more than one lakh citizens. The presence of uniformed RSS volunteers if at all, was unreported and incidental," the CPI(M) added.

Congress leader Pawan Khera slammed RSS in a post on X and wrote, "Every time the RSS fails to defeat the ideology of India, their foot soldiers resort to physical violence. And a Godse kills Gandhi. Now, when the BJP is losing the ideological battle, their spokespersons & leaders are threatening to kill Rahul Gandhi. A conspiracy is afoot to silence the voice of millions of poor, marginalised & weaker sections. There's a conspiracy to silence."

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS was established as a volunteer-based organisation to foster cultural awareness, discipline, service, and social responsibility among citizens. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)