Sagolband (Manipur) [India], December 24 (ANI): BJP national President JP Nadda said that it was the Modi Government that appointed India's first woman defence minister, first woman education minister, first woman foreign minister, and first woman finance minister.

Addressing a rally at Sagolband, Nadda said, "India's first woman defence minister, first woman education minister, first woman foreign minister, and first woman finance minister all were appointed by PM Modi. 12 Central ministers today are women."

Earlier in the morning, Manipur CM N Biren Singh received BJP national president JP Nadda in Imphal.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda and others had lunch at Luxmi Kitchen in Imphal, this afternoon. (ANI)

