Guwahati, Feb 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached Guwahati on a two-day trip during which he will meet the BJP's state core committee and roll out development projects worth nearly Rs 11,600 crore.

The PM landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here from Odisha around 6.30 pm and proceeded to Koinadhora state guest house.

Also Read | RRB Annual Calendar 2024 Released for ALP, Technician, JE And Other Posts; Check Details.

Modi was received by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state ministers and senior civil and police officers.

On Friday, Sarma had said the PM will meet the BJP's state core committee at night and discuss party affairs.

Also Read | Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand: Ban on Polygamy, Child Marriage Among Recommendations of UCC Draft.

Modi will address a public meeting at 11.30am on Sunday at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara, from where many state and central projects will be unveiled.

Some of the major projects for which foundation stones will be laid are the Kamakhya temple corridor (Rs 498 crore), the six-lane road from the new airport terminal (Rs 358 crore) in Guwahati, the upgradation of Nehru Stadium to FIFA standards (Rs 831 crore) and a new sports complex in Chandrapur (Rs 300 crore).

The second edition of Asom Mala roads will also be kick-started by the PM. This phase will comprise 43 new roads and 38 concrete bridges, entailing a total investment of Rs 3,444 crore.

Besides, Modi will lay the foundation stone for an integrated new building of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, to be constructed for Rs 3,250 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stones for the proposed Karimganj Medical College and Hospital, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 578 crore and the Rs 297-crore Unity Mall in Guwahati.

Besides, Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed four-lane road from Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur, developed at a cost of Rs 1,451 crore, and another four-lane road from Dolabari to Jamuguri, constructed at a cost of Rs 592 crore.

"In total, the prime minister will lay foundation stones or inaugurate projects worth Rs 11,599 crore, funded by both state government and the Centre," Sarma said.

Modi is scheduled to return after the programme on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)