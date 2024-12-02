New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Balyogi Auditorium in the Parliament House today afternoon to attend the screening of the Sabarmati Report movie.

Visuals from the Parliament showed PM Modi walking with Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Parliamentary Affairs Minister to the auditorium.

Multiple other ministers, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also arrived at the auditorium earlier today for the screening.

'The Sabarmati Report' starring Vikrant Massey, is based on the tragic burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002.

The film brings attention to the 2002 Godhra incident, has been declared tax-free in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan. It has also garnered praised from various political leaders, including BJP MP and actress Hema Malini.

Ektaa Kapoor, one of the film's producers, recently spoke about the extensive research that went into creating the film. She revealed, "We spent a year reviewing previous research and fact-checking those findings. Only after that, we did proceed to make the film. That's why I am proud to have made this movie, unveiling the truth behind it."

The movie has gained significant attention after PM Modi publicly praising the film's effort to reveal the truth.

In response to a post on X, which shared the trailer of the film, PM Modi commented, "Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!"

Multiple Chief Ministers have also attended screening of the film and praised the story with some states making the decision to make the film tax free. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Haryana CM Nayab Saini also expressed their admiration for the film on paying a tribute to the 59 victims who lost their lives in the tragedy.

'The Sabarmati Report', directed by Dheeraj Sarna, features Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra, and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production. (ANI)

