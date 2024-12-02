Hyderabad, December 2: In a tragic incident, a woman police constable was brutally murdered by her brother in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Monday. The Telangana Police suspect it to be a case of honour killing. Reportedly, the victim had married against her family's wishes, which angered her brother.

According to a report published by Deccan Chronicle, the victim, Nagamani, who was part of the 2020 batch and worked at the Hayathnagar police station, had recently married Srikanth, a man from another caste, against her family's wishes. Telangana Shocker: Six-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted, Murdered in Peddapalli District; Accused Arrested After CCTV Video Surfaces.

Man Kills Sister for Marrying Against Family's Wishes

The attack occurred while Nagamani was riding her scooter from Raipole to Manneguda. According to police reports, her brother, Paramesh, deliberately rammed her scooter with his car. When she fell, he attacked her with a machete, leaving her in a pool of blood. Nagamani succumbed to her injuries on the spot.

Police rushed to the scene upon receiving information and confirmed Nagamani’s death. A senior officer said, "We suspect that her brother was enraged by her love marriage and killed her in an act of honour killing." Hyderabad Shocker: Man Allegedly Addicted to Betting Hires 2 Men for INR 10 Lakh To Kill Brother-in-Law, Trio Try To Pass Murder As Suicide; Arrested.

Nagamani's marriage to Srikanth, which took place a fortnight ago, had reportedly led to tensions within her family. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to apprehend the accused, who fled the scene after the attack. The police are also exploring other possible motives, including property disputes.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women / Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/ 1291; Missing Child and Women – 1094.

