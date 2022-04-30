New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Stating that the country will complete its 100 years of independence by 2047, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed upon making the judicial system so capable that it can fulfill those aspirations that the country will have in 2047 and pitched for a judicial system that can deliver 'easy justice, speedy justice, and justice for all'.

PM Modi on Saturday addressed a joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

Setting the tone for the conference, the Prime Minister said, "In 2047, when the country will complete 100 years of its independence, then what kind of judicial system would we like to see in the country? How do we make our judicial system so capable that it can fulfill the aspirations of India of 2047, these questions should be our priority today."

"Our vision in Amrit Kaal should be of such a judicial system in which there is easy justice, speedy justice, and justice for all," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, while addressing the inaugural ceremony of year-long joint celebrations of the 90th anniversary of the Sivagiri Pilgrimage and Golden Jubilee of Brahma Vidhyalaya, PM Modi called for setting new goals and global vision for the next 25 years while stating India will have global footprints in all spheres of life when India celebrates 100 years of Independence.

"It is time to set new goals and take a new oath... After 25 years, India will celebrate 100 years of Independence... In this journey of 100 years, India's achievements should be global, and for that our vision should also be global," the Prime Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said, "In our country, while the role of the judiciary is that of the guardian of the constitution, the legislature represents the aspirations of the citizens. I believe that this confluence and balance of these two branches of the Constitution will prepare the roadmap for an effective and time-bound judicial system in the country."

He said that 75 years of independence have continuously clarified the roles and responsibilities of both the judiciary and the executive. Wherever it is necessary, this relationship has evolved continuously to give direction to the country.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the government is working hard to reduce delays in justice delivery and efforts are on for increasing judicial strength and improving judicial infrastructure.

PM Modi reiterated his vision of the use of technology in governance in the context of judicial work.

He said that the Central Government considers the possibilities of technology in the judicial system as an essential part of the Digital India mission. He appealed to the Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts to take this forward.

Chief Justice of India Justice N.V. Ramana, Justice UU Lalit of Supreme Court, Union Ministers Shri Kiren Rijiju and Prof S.P. Singh Baghel, Supreme Court Judges, Chief Justices of High Courts, Chief Ministers and LGs of states and Union Territories were among those present on the occasion. (ANI)

