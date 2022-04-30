Indian Navy is inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for the Pharmacist, Fireman and Pest Control Worker posts. The application needs to be submitted in offline mode on or before June 26, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 127 pots will be filled by Indian Navy. Recruitment details, important dates, and application steps can be checked at the official website of the Indian Navy- joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Fireman - 120 Posts

Pest Control Worker (Erstwhile Begary) - 6 Posts

Pharmacist - 1 Post

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Last Date to apply

The last date to apply is June 26, 2022

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

For Pharmacist posts - Candidates should have passed class 10th from a recognised board.

Pest Control Worker (Erstwhile Begary) - 10th passed from a recognized Board; Ability to read, speak Hindi/Regional Language.

For Fireman posts- Candidates should have passed matric from a recognized Board.

Candidates must pass a specified physical test.

Height without shoes 165 cms provided that a concession of 2.5 cms height shall be allowed for members of the IST.

Chest (Unexpanded)- 81.5 CMs and on expansion should be 85 cms.

The minimum required weight to apply is 50 kg.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Go to the official website of the Indian Navy- joinindiannavy.gov.in

On the homepage, look for career selection and click on the relevant link

Download the form and take its printout

Fill out the form, attach a picture and send the same to the address mentioned below

