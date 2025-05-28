New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and enquired about his health after he was hospitalised in Kuwait.

Azad is a member of all-party delegation led by BJP MP Bijayant Panda which is visiting partner countries to highlight India's policy of zero-tolerance to terrorism.

Also Read | Hyderabad Horror: Mentally Challenged Woman 'Raped and Impregnated' by Neighbour, Minor.

PM Modi wished Ghulam Nabi Azad a speedy recovery.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Azad said he is recovering well.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Sends Letter, Gifts to Dalit Student Ramkeval, First to Clear Class 10 Exam in His Village in Uttar Pradesh, Says 'Historic Occasion for Nizampur' (See Pics).

"Blessed to share that despite the extreme heat in Kuwait affecting my health, by God's grace I'm doing fine and recovering well. All test results are normal. Thank you all for your concern and prayers -- it truly means a lot!" Azad said on Tuesday.

Baijayant Panda responded to Azad's post and wished him speedy recovery.

"That is wonderful news indeed! Wishing you a speedy recovery. We were touched by your warm bonhomie, & truly admired your dedication to speak for India despite bad health through a gruelling schedule in two countries,," he said in a post on X.

He also lauded his contributions as a member of the delegation.

"Halfway into our delegation's tour, Shri @ghulamnazad has had to be admitted to hospital. He is stable, under medical supervision, and will be undergoing some tests and procedures . His contributions to the meetings in Bahrain and Kuwait were highly impactful, and he is disappointed at being bedridden. We will deeply miss his presence in Saudi Arabia and Algeria," Panda said in a post on X on Tuesday.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had also wished Azad a speedy recovery.

"Concerned to learn that one of the high-profile delegation members sent out to bolster India's narrative against Pakistani terrorism has been hospitalised in Kuwait. We wish him a speedy recovery," Jairam Ramesh wrote on X.

The Baijayant Panda-led delegation has reached Saudi Arabia after presenting India's stance against terrorism in Kuwait.

The delegation was welcomed by Maj. Gen. Abdulrahman Alharbi, Chair of the India-Saudi Arabia council Friendship Committee of Shura Council.

"India's stand on terrorism is resolute & uncompromising -- a message we bring to Saudi Arabia with our all-party delegation. Appreciate the warm welcome by H.E. Maj. Gen. Abdulrahman Alharbi, Chair of the - Friendship Committee Shura Council , as we begin key engagements to strengthen our growing partnership." Panda wrote on X.

The all-party delegation led by Baijayant Panda includes BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, Satnam Singh Sandhu, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)