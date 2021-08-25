New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the 37th meeting of PRAGATI, the ICT based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving the Centre and state governments.

A PMO release said nine agenda items were taken for review during the meeting including eight projects and one scheme.

Among the eight projects, three projects each were from the Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and two projects were from the Ministry of Power.

These eight projects have a cumulative cost of Rs 1,26,000 crore concerning 14 states - Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttrakhand, Manipur and Delhi.

The Prime Minister stressed the significance of the timely completion of these projects.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister reviewed 'One Nation - One Ration Card' (ONORC) scheme.

He asked officials to explore multiple utilities of the technological platform developed under the scheme for a wide array of benefits to the citizens.

The Prime Minister also directed the state officials to keep monitoring the construction of oxygen plants and the availability of hospital beds.

In the previous 36 PRAGATI meetings, 292 projects having a total cost of 13.78 lakh crore, have been reviewed. (ANI)

