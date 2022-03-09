New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation and the public health response to the pandemic, government sources said.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya attended the meeting besides a number of senior government officials.

The meeting comes amid a steady decline in the number of COVID-19 cases nationwide, with most of the restrictions lifted.

India logged 4,575 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally to 4,29,75,883, while the active cases dipped to 46,962, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

