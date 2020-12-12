New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a road accident in Chittorgarh in Rajasthan.

His office said in a tweet quoting him, "Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident at Nikumbh, Chittorgarh. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery: PM @narendramodi".

At least seven people were killed and several others injured on Saturday in a collision involving a jeep and a trailer truck in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, police said.

The accident occurred near Sadulkhera on Udaipur-Nimbahera highway.

