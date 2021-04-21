New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his condolences on the death of noted Bengali poet Shankha Ghosh and remembered his contributions to Bengali and Indian literature.

In a tweet, PM Modi said: "Shankha Ghosh will be remembered for his contributions to Bengali and Indian literature. His works were widely read and admired. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid his tribute to the renowned poet on Twitter.

"Anguished to learn about the sad demise of a renowned Bengali poet and Sahitya Akademi Awardee, Shri Shankha Ghosh Ji. He will always be remembered for his outstanding poems, deeply rooted in the social context. My deepest condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti!" he tweeted.

Ghosh, a recipient of the coveted Jnanpith and Sahitya Akademi award, had been suffering from age-related ailments for a while. He received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1977 for Babar-er Prarthana. (ANI)

