New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi, who recently won Royal Gold Medal 2022.

"Spoke to the distinguished architect Shri Balkrishna Doshi Ji and congratulated him on being awarded the Royal Gold Medal 2022," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Also Read | Google Reportedly Planning To Bring Android Games to Windows PCs in 2022.

Doshi's contributions to the world of architecture are monumental, the Prime Minister noted.

"His works are globally admired for their creativity, uniqueness and diverse nature," he added.

Also Read | Chandigarh: Police Arrests Two Drugs Peddlers in Separate Cases; Seizes 10 kg Marijuana Each.

Doshi received the world's highest honours for architecture on Thursday.

The Royal Gold Medal is approved personally by Her Majesty The Queen and "is given to a person or group of people who have had a significant influence on the advancement of architecture." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)