New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Javier Milei for his victory in Argentina's presidential election and said he looked forward to working closely with him to diversify and expand the India-Argentina strategic partnership.

With 99.4 per cent of votes tallied in the presidential runoff, Milei bagged 55.7 per cent and Economy Minister Sergio Massa 44.3 per cent, Argentina's electoral authority said. Melei's is the widest victory margin in a presidential race since the South American country's return to democracy in 1983.

"Congratulations @JMilei for the victory in the presidential elections. Look forward to working closely with you to diversify and expand India-Argentina strategic partnership," Prime Minister Modi said in a post on X.

Modi also congratulated Luc Freiden, who took over as the prime minister of Luxembourg last week.

"Heartiest congratulations @LucFrieden on taking over as the prime minister of Luxembourg. Looking forward to working closely with you to further strengthen India-Luxembourg relations that are strongly rooted in our shared belief in democratic values and the rule of law," Modi said on X.

Frieden, a former finance minister of Luxembourg, was sworn in as the prime minister on November 17, leading a coalition government of his Christian Social People's Party and the liberal Democratic Party of former Prime Minister Xavier Bettel. PTI SKU

