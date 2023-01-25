New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the achievement of 11 crore tap water connections and congratulated everyone who benefitted from the initiative.

These 11 crore tap water connections have been achieved under the Union Government's Jal Jeevan Mission.

PM Modi in his tweet also complimented to those working on the ground to make the mission a success.

"A great feat, indicative of the ground covered to ensure 'Har Ghar Jal' to the people of India. Congratulations to all those who have benefitted from this initiative and compliments to those working on the ground to make this Mission a success," the Prime Minister's tweet read.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also took to his Twitter and said that 11 crore homes have now been assured of health and well-being with this elixir of life reaching their doorsteps.

In another tweet, the Minister of Jal Shakti said: "11 crore tap connections! The vision of our PM Sh. @narendramodi ji, the relentless pursuit of the goals set out for #JalJeevanMission by the ministry and the effort of our team on ground has made this mega milestone possible."

Jal Jeevan Mission is a flagship programme of the Government of India which was announced from the ramparts of Red Fort by Prime Minister Modi on August 15, 2019. The mission aims to make provision of potable tap water supply in adequate quantity, of prescribed quality and on regular and long-term basis to every rural household of the country by 2024. The program is implemented by the Government of India in partnership with States/UTs. (ANI)

