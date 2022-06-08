New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Tokyo Paralympics champion Avani Lekhara for winning gold at the Para Shooting World Cup, lauding the "historic accomplishment".

Modi also expressed delight at shooter Sriharsha Devaraddi winning the gold in his category.

Also Read | India Reports 5,233 New COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours; 41% Jump in Daily Cases.

Lekhara won gold at the Para Shooting World Cup with a world record score of 250.6 in women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 in Chateauroux, France on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Lekhara broke her own world record of 249.6 to secure her a spot at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Also Read | Jahangirpuri Stone Pelting: Quarrel Breaks Between Two Communities in Delhi’s J Block, Police Deploy Extra Personnel.

"Congratulations @AvaniLekhara for this historic accomplishment. May you keep scaling newer heights of success and inspiring others. My best wishes," Modi tweeted.

In another tweet, Modi said, "Proud of Sriharsha Devaraddi for wining the Gold. His determination is truly motivating. Best wishes for his future endeavours."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)