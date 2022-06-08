New Delhi, June 8: Delhi's Jahangirpuri is again in news for stone pelting incident that allegedly took place between two communities on Tuesday's night in its J Block. The incident has triggered panic in the area which already had seen a communal tension during Ram Navmi.

According to the sources, two groups had an altercation which snowballed into big brawl. Soon both the sides started pelting stones at each other. A CCTV footage of the incident has been accessed by the IANS where people can be seen running and pelting stones at each other. Jahangirpuri Clashes: HC Dismisses Plea by Alleged Conspirator Alleging Harassment by Police.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Last night, a CCTV footage in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area surfaced in which people are seen pelting stones. Two people have been arrested. (Source: CCTV) pic.twitter.com/00kD9E4IKO — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022

A number of vehicles were damaged in the incident and extra police teams were immediately sent to the spot to avoid untoward incident. Police have detained a few persons who were throwing stones at each others and were looking into the matter. Meanwhile, cops are also patrolling in the area to make sure the law and order is maintained.

