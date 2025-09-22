New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to women beneficiaries after the Centre approved the release of 25 lakh additional LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) during the Financial Year 2025-26, a press release from the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said.

"On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, I extend my best wishes to all mothers and sisters joining the Ujjwala family. This step not only brings them joy during this sacred festival but also strengthens our resolve towards women's empowerment," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

Also Read | Kollam Horror: Man Hacks Wife to Death With Knife in Kerala, Announces Murder During Facebook Live Before Surrendering to Police.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, on Monday announced that the Centre will distribute 25 lakh free LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) on the occasion of Navratri.

Sharing an X post, the Union Minister said that this will take the total number of LPG connections to 10.60 crore.

Also Read | Was PAF Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf's Wife Arrested Over Affair With Indian Diplomat Suman Singh, Who Faces Deportation? Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral Claims.

"Expansion of Ujjwala Families. A Great Gift to Women's Power! With the auspicious beginning of Navratri, the gift of 25 lakhs new free PM Ujjwala connections is yet another proof that PM Narendra Modi ji honours women just like Goddess Durga ji. This decision further strengthens our resolve for the respect and empowerment of mothers and sisters," Hardeep Puri wrote.

The Minister informed that the government will spend Rs 2050 on each of the 25 lakh new LPG connections.

He added, "Now, the number of Ujjwala family members will increase to 10.60 crore. The Government of India will spend Rs 2,050 on each connection, so that beneficiaries can get free LPG cylinders along with gas stoves, regulators, etc., for free."

Lauding the Prime Minister for the scheme, he said that the idea of 'Shakti' is reflected in his decisions.

"The power of the Devi Maa is present in the form of women on Earth. In Indian culture, too, women are considered the embodiment of 'Shakti'. During Navratri, we worship the nine forms of Maa Durga, which symbolise women's power. The same spirit is clearly reflected in Modi ji's intentions and schemes," he wrote.

Referring to the Union Cabinet's decision last month, Hardeep Puri noted that the Centre is providing a Rs 300 subsidy for over 10.33 crore cylinders, which can be refilled for Rs 553.

The Union Minister hailed the scheme and called it a "torch of a massive revolution".

Puri wrote, "The Ujjwala scheme, emerging as one of the most impactful social welfare programs in India, is a living example of respect and empowerment for women. The Ujjwala scheme has not only brightened kitchens but has also illuminated the future of entire families, mothers, and sisters. It is not just a scheme; it has become a torch of a massive revolution in the country, whose flame has reached every corner of the nation, even remote areas."

"Currently, with the Modi government's Rs 300 subsidy, cylinders for over 10.33 crore Ujjwala families are refilled for just Rs 553. This price is even lower than in many LPG-producing countries around the world," the X post added.

Expressing gratitude towards PM Modi, he said, "No more stinging eyes. There's a smile of happiness. No smoke in the breath. There's the joy of good health. No blisters on the hands. There's the flavour of love! Thanks to the Prime Minister ji for this great gift to mothers and sisters!"

Launched in May 2016, PMUY aims to provide deposit-free LPG connections to adult women from poor households across the country.

All PMUY beneficiaries receive a deposit-free LPG connection, which includes a Security Deposit (SD) for the Cylinder, Pressure Regulator, Suraksha Hose, Domestic Gas Consumer Card (DGCC) booklet and installation charges. As per the existing modalities of Ujjwala 2.0, the first refill and stove are also provided free of cost to all beneficiaries. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)