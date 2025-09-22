Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced a bumpy ride on Saturday, September 20, when bad weather forced him to travel by pothole-ridden road from Lothal to Gandhinagar, Gujarat, after his helicopter was grounded. A video that went viral on X showed the PM’s convoy repeatedly hitting potholes, navigating waterlogged stretches, and struggling over broken road surfaces. The journey, necessitated by bad weather, drew attention to the state’s struggling infrastructure. PM Modi in Gujarat: Be It Chips or Ships, They Must Be Made in India, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi After US Imposes USD 100,000 Annual Fee for H-1B Visa (Watch Video).
PM Narendra Modi’s Convoy Slowed by Potholes in Gujarat
Modi's convoy passing through Potholed Ring Road in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.#Gujarat #GujaratModel #Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/V4V8qyhsLd
— India With Congress (@UWCforYouth) September 21, 2025
PM Modi's Convoy Hits Potholes – Bad Weather Forces Tough Road Trip | TV9Gujarati#PMModi #LothalToAhmedabad #BumpyRoads #GujaratNews #ModiConvoy #RoadTripFail #AhmedabadTraffic #BadWeather #TV9Gujarati pic.twitter.com/HquCHEMA0y
— Tv9 Gujarati (@tv9gujarati) September 20, 2025
