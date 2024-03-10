Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Northeast' programme at Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

During the programme, the Prime Minister virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth Rs 55,600 crore in 6 North Eastern States, including the inauguration and laying of the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 8500 crore for Tripura and Northeast.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister said that he considers the dreams of the people of the country to be his own. The objective of this government is to ensure a pucca house for every family in the country, free rations, pure drinking water, health care service and internet service. The central government is working on the concept of Ashtalaxmi to boost development in the Northeast.

The virtual conference held at Sabroom was attended by the Chief Minister Manik Saha, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Industries & Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Tinku Roy, Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma, Cooperation Minister Sukla Charan Noatia, MP Rebati Tripura, Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, Chairman Landport Authority of India and Secretary Industries & Commerce Kiran Gitte and others.

While addressing the audience, CM Manik Saha said that with the change in political scenario in 2018, the state has noticed a positive and radical change in the overall development scenario. He added further that once the Maitri Setu gets functional, by using the Chittagong port, Tripura will become a gateway to the entire Southeast Asia.

"Today, 11 projects of the state were inaugurated. The projects include Rs 1.46 lakh Rural Functional Household Tap Connections; Land Port Sabroom (Indo-Bangla border); four school buildings; one Ekalavya Model Residentia School building; and seven other projects of rehabilitation and upgradation of roads worth more than Rs 2400 crore," CM Saha added.

On the other hand, foundation stone laid for 12 projects are: Agartala Government Dental College Building; a 200-bed Maternal Child Health Wing at AGMC & GBP Hospital; Western Bypass; Improvement and widening of NH-208; Strengthening & improvement of the riding quality of four roads to ensure better connectivity; Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Drug Addicted Persons, Sepahijala; PM Ekta Mall Building in the commerce and industry sectors; Installation of solar microgrids in the renewable energy sector; and a new depot at Sekerkote in the petroleum sector worth around Rs 6100 crore.

With Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision for the progress and development of the Northeast, the overall development in the State of Tripura is underway. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha, the state has made headway in different sectors of development over the years. Now, Tripura is becoming a new hub of trade and business in this region. A number of road and railway projects and international connectivity with Bangladesh have begun to reform this place. The inauguration and laying of the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Tripura will speed up the pace of development further. (ANI)

