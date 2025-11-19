New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has launched a sharp attack on the Modi government over US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that he mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not "openly say that President Trump is wrong".

He also said that he does not see any clarity on the trade deal with the United States, and India is reducing its oil imports from Russia due to pressure from Trump.

Jairam Ramesh said PM Modi does not miss an opportunity to defame Congress but is silent on Trump's remarks.

"Yesterday evening at the White House, US President Trump reiterated for the sixtieth time, when Saudi Arabia's Prince Mohammed bin Salman was also with him, that because of me, a war between India and Pakistan was prevented. India had to stop Operation Sindoor, and our Prime Minister is silent," the Congress leader told ANI.

"Our Prime Minister does not miss an opportunity to defame the Congress. He lashes out at Congress and defames our leaders and when President Trump says sixty times that Operation Sindoor was stopped because of me, because I used the trade agreement as a weapon, yet our Prime Minister remains silent. I don't understand why he is afraid; why doesn't he openly say that President Trump is wrong?" he asked.

India and Pakistan agreed to end hostilities during Op Sindoor after Pakistan's DGMO called his Indian counterpart.

Replying to a question on negotiations for the Bilateral Trade Agreement, Jairam Ramesh said the Commerce and Industry Minister has said that 90 per cent work has been done but there is no clarity.

"I don't see any clarity on the trade deal. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has also said that 90% of the work has been done. One thing is clear: the amount of oil we used to buy from Russia, we are reducing that number, because of the pressure of US President Trump," he said. (ANI)

