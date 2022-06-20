New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday embarked on a two-day visit to Karnataka to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 27,000 crore.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Leaving for Karnataka, where I will be attending programmes in Bengaluru and Mysuru. The first programme will be held at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, where a Centre for Brain Research would be inaugurated. The foundation stone of the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital will be laid."

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Centre is developed as a one of its kind research facility and focuses on conducting vital research to provide evidence-based public health interventions to manage age-related brain disorders.

The 832-bedded hospital will be developed in the campus of IISc Bengaluru and will help integrate science, engineering and medicine at the prestigious institute.

"This afternoon, I will be at the Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE), Bengaluru to inaugurate a new campus of BASE University and unveil the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar. 150 tech hubs would also be dedicated to the nation. These have been developed by transforming ITIs," he said.

The 'Technology Hubs' have been developed by transforming Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Karnataka at a cost of over Rs 4600 crore and is supported by many industry partners. It aims to create a skilled workforce to address Industry 4.0 manpower needs. These Technology Hubs, through their various innovative courses, will provide high-skill training in cutting-edge technology and improve opportunities for ITI graduates in employment and entrepreneurship.

At a programme in Bengaluru, Prime Minister said development works worth over Rs 27,000 crore would either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid. These works cover diverse sectors and will boost 'Ease of Living' for the people of Bengaluru and surrounding areas.

"I will reach Mysuru at around 5.30 pm and there too, key development works would either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid. I will also be attending a programme at the Suttur Math. Tomorrow morning, the Yoga Day programme will also take place in Mysuru," added PM Modi.

In a step toward enhancing mobility and boosting connectivity in Bengaluru, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Bengaluru Suburban rail project (BSRP), which will connect Bengaluru city with its suburbs and satellite townships. The project, which is to be built at a cost of over Rs 15,700 crore, envisages four corridors with a total route length of over 148 km.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Bengaluru Cantt and Yesvantpur Junction railway station to be developed at a cost of around Rs 500 crore and Rs 375 crore respectively.

PM Modi will reach Kommaghatta in Bengaluru, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 27000 crore.He will attend a public function at Maharaja's College Ground in Mysuru where he will lay the foundation stone of the Coaching terminal at Naganahalli Railway Station which will be developed at a cost of over Rs 480 crore.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the Nation, India's first Air Conditioned Railway Station - Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Station at Baiyappanahalli, which is developed on the lines of a modern airport at a total cost of around Rs 315 crore.

He will also lay the foundation stone of two sections of the Bengaluru Ring Road project. The project to be developed at a cost of more than Rs 2,280 crore will help reduce traffic congestion in the city.

The Coaching terminal will also have a MEMU shed and will decongest the existing Mysuru Yard, facilitating the running of more MEMU train services and long-distance trains from Mysuru, improving both connectivity and tourism potential of the region. This will benefit the daily commuters as well as those travelling to long-distance destinations.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the 'Centre of Excellence for persons with communication disorders' at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH). It is equipped with state-of-the-art laboratories and facilities for the diagnosis, assessment and rehabilitation of persons with communication disorders.On the occasion of the eighth International Day of Yoga (IDY) on Tuesday, Prime Minister will participate along with thousands of participants in a Mass Yoga Demonstration at Mysore Palace ground in Mysuru

Integrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with celebrations of the eighth IDY, Mass Yoga demonstrations will also be organised at 75 iconic locations across the country under the leadership of 75 Union Ministers, along with the Yoga Demonstration by the Prime Minister at Mysore.

The Yoga demonstrations will also be held by various educational, social, political, cultural, religious, corporate and other civil society organisations and will be attended by crores of people across the country.

Prime Minister's Yoga programme at Mysuru is also part of the novel programme 'Guardian Yoga Ring' which is a collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations organisations along with Indian Missions abroad to illustrate Yoga's unifying power that surpasses National boundaries.

As the sun apparently moves from the east to the west across the world, the Mass Yoga Demonstrations in the participating countries, if seen from any one point on Earth, will seem to be happening one after the other, almost in tandem, thus underlining the concept of 'One Sun, One earth'.

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga (IDY) is celebrated worldwide on June 21 every year.The theme for this year's Yoga Day is "Yoga for Humanity". The theme portrays how Yoga served humanity in alleviating suffering during Covid Pandemic. (ANI)

