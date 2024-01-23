New Delhi, January 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees and engaged in a freewheeling interaction with them at his residence in the national capital on Tuesday. The children shared details of their achievements due to which they have been selected for the award. Various subjects like music, culture, solar power, and sports like badminton, and chess, among others, were discussed.

The children also asked the Prime Minister several questions as well, while answering one of which, he spoke about his interest in music of all kinds, and how it helps him in meditation. On being asked about the launch of Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana yesterday, the Prime Minister recalled the steps taken by him to harness solar energy while he was Chief Minister of Gujarat, and also spoke about how people will benefit from this scheme. PM Narendra Modi Meets With Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024 Awardees in Delhi (Watch Video)

Prime Minister also discussed with the children about the significance of the day and told them about Parakram Diwas and how the government is honouring the legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The Government has been conferring the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to children for their exceptional achievement in seven categories namely Art and Culture, Bravery, Innovation, Science and Technology, Social Service, Sports and Environment. Each awardee is given a medal, certificate and citation booklet. Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024: President Droupadi Murmu Confers Bal Puraskars, Urges Children To Take Up Sports for Mental, Physical Wellbeing (See Pics and Video)

PM Modi Engages in Freewheeling Interaction with Bal Puraskar Awardees

#WATCH | Delhi | PM Narendra Modi met and interacted with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024 awardees. pic.twitter.com/QRIxDyCNb7 — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

This year, 19 children from across the country, under different categories, have been selected for PMRBP-2024. The awardees include 9 boys and 10 girls, belonging to 18 States/UTs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)