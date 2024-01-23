PM Narendra Modi met and interacted with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024 awardees in Delhi on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. Formerly known as the National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement, the Pradhan Mantri Bal Rashtriya Puraskar honours children who, throughout the year, demonstrate extraordinary ability and great accomplishment in their chosen disciplines. Earlier, the President of Draupadi Murmu conferred the award on Monday, January 22, 2024, at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu to Confer Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024 to 19 Exceptional Children on January 22 in Delhi.

PM Modi Meets With Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024 Awardees

#WATCH | Delhi | PM Narendra Modi met and interacted with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024 awardees. pic.twitter.com/QRIxDyCNb7 — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

