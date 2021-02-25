New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed anguish over the demise of Malayalam poet Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri and said his pioneering contribution to the world of culture and literature will be remembered.

Namboothiri died in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram at the age of 81. He was among the widely acclaimed poets of contemporary Malayalam literature and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014.

"Anguished by the demise of Sri Vishnu Narayanan Namboothiri. His pioneering contribution to the world of culture and literature will be remembered. His widely read works reflect compassion and sensitivity. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Born in Thiruvalla in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, Namboothiri's works are known for their blend of tradition and modernity.

