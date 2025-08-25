Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed condolences over the loss of lives due to cloudbursts and heavy rains in different parts of the country and said the fury of nature has become a challenge for the entire human race, as also the country.

Speaking at an event here, PM Modi said areas in Gujarat have also been impacted by heavy rains, and efforts are on for relief and rescue work.

"In this monsoon season, there are heavy rains in many areas of Gujarat. The way cloudbursts are happening one after the other in the country, it becomes difficult to control oneself when we see the devastation. I express my condolences to all the affected families. This fury of nature has become a challenge for the entire human race, the entire world, the entire country. The central government, along with all the state governments, is engaged in relief and rescue work," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have witnessed flash floods due to cloudbursts.

PM Modi inaugurated, laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth Rs 5,400 crores at Khodaldham ground, Ahmedabad, today.

He also held a roadshow in Ahmedabad.

"There is a wonderful enthusiasm for Ganesh Utsav in the whole country. With the blessings of Ganpati Bappa, many projects related to the development of Gujarat have also been inaugurated today. It is my good fortune that today I have the opportunity to dedicate many development projects to the people of the country," he said.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat beginning Monday. (ANI)

