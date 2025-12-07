New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conveyed his deepest gratitude to the brave men and women of the Armed Forces on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day.

He said that the discipline, resolve, and indomitable spirit of the Armed Forces personnel protect the nation and strengthen its people. Their commitment, he noted, stands as a shining example of duty, discipline and devotion to the nation.

The Prime Minister also urged everyone to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund in honour of the valour and service of the Armed Forces.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "On Armed Forces Flag Day, we express our deepest gratitude to the brave men and women who protect our nation with unwavering courage. Their discipline, resolve and spirit shield our people and strengthen our nation. Their commitment stands as a powerful example of duty, discipline and devotion to our nation. Let us also contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund."

Armed Forces Flag Day has been observed throughout the country on December 7 since 1949, to honour the men in uniform who fought and continue to fight on India's border.

Flag Day brings to the forefront India's commitment to looking after our war disabled Soldiers, Veer Naris and the families of Martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the country.

"Soldiers are one of the greatest assets of any country. They are the guardians of the nation and protect its citizens at all costs. To fulfil their duties, soldiers have sacrificed a lot of things in their lives," said the Ministry of Defence in an earlier statement.

The country is forever indebted to these gallant heroes who lay down their lives in the service towards the motherland, the ministry said. (ANI)

