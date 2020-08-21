New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed condolences to the families of the deceased in the fire incident at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana and called the incident "deeply unfortunate".

"Fire at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant is deeply unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited in a statement said nine persons, who were trapped inside the Left Bank Power House in Srisailam, have lost their lives in the fire accident.

Earlier on Thursday, a massive fire broke out inside the powerhouse of the Srisailam left bank hydroelectric project at around 10.30 pm.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed shock over the fire incident.

The Chief Minister also reviewed ongoing relief measures and spoke to Telangana Power Minister to know about the incident. (ANI)

