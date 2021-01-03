New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the kin of the people who lost their lives after a roof at a crematorium in Ghaziabad district's Muradnagar collapsed on Sunday.

While expressing grief, Modi said the state government is engaged in relief and rescue work. "The sad news of the unfortunate accident in Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has caused great sorrow. The state government is engaged in relief and rescue work. I express my condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives in this accident, as well as wish the injured to get well soon," Modi tweeted in Hindi.

At least 19 people have lost their lives and nearly 40 were injured after a roof at a crematorium in Muradnagar collapsed on Sunday. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has rushed the spot and rescue operation is underway.

"We have started a probe and will take strict action against those found guilty," Anita C Meshram, Divisional Commissioner, Meerut told reporters.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister took the cognisance of the incident. "I have instructed district officials to conduct relief operations and submit a report of the incident. All possible help will be provided to those affected by the incident," he said.

Earlier today, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased in the incident.

According to the people present at the spot, the victims went to the crematorium to perform the last rites of their kin.

BJP MP VK Singh, MLA Ajit Pal Tyagi, Uttar Pradesh minister Atul Garg also reached the spot after the mishap was reported. (ANI)

